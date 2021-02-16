Assam polls: Congress pledges to build memorial for anti-CAA protesters killed in 2019

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress on Tuesday announced that it would build a memorial for the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protestors who were killed last year.

After winning the election, we shall make a memorial for the anti-CAA people’s movement that has been ongoing in Assam over the last few years. The memorial shall remember people’s struggle and sacrifices with protest songs and paintings,” Congress MP, Pradyut Bordoloi said.

Five people lost their lives when the anti-CAA protests in the state had turned violent in December 2019.

Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora also said a “grand memorial” would be built in Guwahati. “In the coming months, Guwahati will see a new landmark -- a grand memorial of the anti-CAA movement to be built by the incoming Congress government. This will be the state’s message to BJP. No CAA in Assam,” Bora said.

“The dark days of BJP’s oppression of Assamese people are about to get over. Congress is winning Assam and will make a memorial of the people’s struggle against CAA,” Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Congress Manifesto Committee chairman and MP Gaurav Gogoi said the party would build the memorial to salute the supreme sacrifice of the anti-CAA protestors. Assam does not want CAA, he said.

The statements come two days after party leader Rahul Gandhi had firmly stated that Congress would respect the Assam Accord and not implement CAA when sworn to power.

“The reason why Congress has announced it will make a memorial for the anti-CAA struggle is to make sure the future generations remember how the people stood up to the autocratic rule of BJP and its imposition of an anti-Assamese law,” said party MP, Abdul Khaleque.