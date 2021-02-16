STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

At least 45 dead after overcrowded bus plunges into canal in MP

The Madhya Pradesh CM announced Rs 5 lakh for the families of each of the deceased, while Rs 2 lakh was announced from the PM Relief Fund  

Published: 16th February 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)

NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A bus with more than 50 passengers on board plunged into a canal in Rampur Naikin area in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district early in the morning on Tuesday, killing 45 people. 

While 37 bodies have been retrieved from the bus, seven more bodies were retrieved from the canal. One woman, who was rescued, died in the hospital. Six more people were rescued or swam to safety.

Among the dead was a four-year-old child. Sixteen young women who died in the tragedy were heading to Satna district to appear in the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) exam.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan postponed all major events in the state capital, including the virtual house warming of one lakh beneficiaries of the PM Housing Scheme in Bhopal (which was to be attended through video conferencing by Union home minister Amit Shah also) and the state cabinet meeting too was postponed. The CM, who reportedly also postponed the events for Wednesday also, including his Damoh district tour, announced Rs 5 lakh assistance to the kin of each of the deceased.

A sum of Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured has been announced out of the PM Relief Fund, official sources said.

While maintaining that those found wanting in the mishap won’t be spared, the CM said two ministers, including cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat and minister of state Ram Khelawan Patel, have been sent to the accident site from Bhopal for taking stock of the situation at Ground Zero.

The accident happened in Sarda Patna village at around 8 am, when the private bus with around 50 passengers plunged into the canal which draws water from the Bansagar Dam that supplies water to UP and Bihar.

Bus took alternative route due to prolonged traffic jam on main route

According to informed sources, the bus regularly travelled through the hilly Chhuiya Ghati highway main route connecting Sidhi and Satna districts. But owing to prolonged traffic jams on the Chhuiya Ghati hilly road for the last three-four days, the bus took an alternative route through Baghwar area and while going at high speed plunged into the canal from the bridge at around 8 am.

While seven persons swam to safety with the help of villagers, others either remained stuck in the 32-seater bus or else went missing in the canal, which had a high water current.

With the CM directing to stop the flow of water into the canal from Bansagar Dam (located in Shahdol district), the rescue operations which began at around 8.45 am, could gather momentum at around 9.30 am. SDRF and Home Guards teams were pressed into action from Sidhi and adjoining districts, a NDRF team from Varanasi (UP), which was already camping in MP’s Sidhi district too rushed to the spot and started rescue operations at around 9.30 am.

With the NDRF team joining rescue operations, the bus was extracted at around 11.30 am from the canal, where the flow of water had toned down, due to stopping of water release from the dam.

“Till 2 pm, as many as 37 bodies have been retrieved from the canal and the bus, while a search is underway for the other missing people, whose number isn’t known,” an NDRF source who is part of the rescue operations told The New Indian Express.

According to official sources, the bus which had a capacity to carry 32-34 passengers had around 50 passengers on board. With 37 bodies already retrieved and seven persons swimming to safety, four to five persons could still be missing in the canal.

According to MP transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, “I’m meeting the CM to brief him about the conditions on ground. The permit of the bus has been terminated, as it had taken an alternative route of seven km. The state’s transport commissioner has been tasked with conducting a thorough probe into the matter and the additional transport commissioner has been sent to the spot.”     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh bus accident Bus falls in canal Sidhi bus tragedy MP bus tragedy
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp