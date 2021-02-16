STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discussed important issues with COP26 President for negotiations in Glasgow: Javadekar

Later today, COP26 president also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions on India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26.

16th February 2021

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday held a meeting with Alok Sharma, President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) and discussed all important issues for the negotiations to be held in Glasgow, later this year.

"I showcased him and told about various initiatives taken by India on renewables, disaster-resilient infrastructure, adaptation, electrical buses, on metro expansion, our reduction of emission intensity and increasing tree cover. It was a very fruitful meeting," said Javadekar.

"Glasgow will host COP26, he (Alok Sharma) is meeting various leaders and discussing with them to arrive at landing zones. We discussed all issues, which are contemporary and important issues for negotiations in Glasgow," the minister added.

After meeting Javadekar, Alok Sharma tweeted: "Wonderful to meet my friend Prakash Javdekar at the hugely innovative Paryavaran Bhawan, India's pioneering example of NetZero architecture. A great place to discuss all things COP26."

Later today, COP26 president also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions on India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi conveyed best wishes to the UK for the successful organisation of the climate summit.

Alok Sharma landed in New Delhi on a two-day visit for climate discussions with Indian leaders on Monday.

During his visit, Sharma met senior ministers, as well as leaders from business and civil society to discuss strengthening the UK-India climate partnership and preparing for a successful COP26 summit later this year, according to a statement from the British High Commission in New Delhi.

This is Sharma's first visit to Asia as COP President, where he is expected to welcome India's significant progress on climate action and clean energy transition.

Sharma's visit follows those of the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and paves the way for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit later this year, during which climate cooperation will be a focus. As host of COP26, the UK is setting a strong example on climate action, with a legally binding target to cut emissions to net-zero by 2050. 

