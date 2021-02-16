STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former SC judge Sawant dies aged 90

Former judge of Supreme Court Justice PB Sawant, who was one of the co-conveners of the Elgar Parishad in 2017, passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday. 

Published: 16th February 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

death
By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former judge of Supreme Court Justice PB Sawant, who was one of the co-conveners of the Elgar Parishad in 2017, passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday.  Justice Sawant,  90,  breathed his last at his family home in Pune. His last rites will be performed in Pune on Tuesday.

After a thriving legal practice in Mumbai, Justice Sawant was appointed judge of Bombay High Court in 1973 and later elevated to the Supreme Court in 1989. Among his notable early achievements was probing the crash of the Air India aircraft ‘Gauri Shankar’ on a Kuala Lumpur-Mumbai flight, which crashed during hard-landing at Mumbai’s Sahar International Airport on June 21, 1982, during a thunderstorm, killing at least 17 passengers.

Associated with many human rights, civil liberties, public and social causes, Justice Sawant was one of the three judges of an independent panel that probed the post-Godhra violence in Gujarat in 2002. On December 31, 2017, Justice Sawant along with his colleague Justice BG Kolse-Patil co-convened the Elgar Parishad  which culminated into a major socio-political churning. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PB sawant
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp