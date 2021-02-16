Mahakumbh 2021 from April 1-30, no special train services due to pandemic

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Mahakumbh 2021 will start on April 1 and conclude on April 30, 2021, said state government officials.

The officials also added no special trains will be run for the religious congregation given the coronavirus situation.

Om Prakash, chief secretary said, "The Mahakumbh will start on April 1 and will conclude on April 30. There will be no special trains or buses without permission of Uttarakhand government."

The CS also told that the state has received 1.46 lakh Covid 19 vaccines, especially for the religious congregation. In the wake of Mahakumbh 2021, the government had requested 2 lakh more doses out of which the Centre granted approval for 1.4 lakh.

Keeping in mind the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the state government has planned to integrate CCTV cameras with artificial intelligence software to keep the headcount from exceeding from the prescribed limit.

Devotees visiting the religious congregation will need to register on the website- www.haridwarkumbhmela2021.com along with all their details including date of birth, address and various other details.

The Mahakumbh is expected to have expenses of Rs 800 Crore which are being used to provide facilities to the devotees and saints visiting the mela.

Earlier this month, the state government wrote to all states requesting to conduct health check-ups of devotees who will participate in the Mahakumbh 2021 and urged not to run any special buses for the religious congregation.

Dates of first holy bath hav been announced already. The first bath will be taken on March 11, 2021 (Mahashivratri), the second on April 12 (Somwati Amavasya), the third on April 14 (Baisakhi Kumbh snan) and the fourth on April 27 (Chaitra Purnima).



Other important baths will take place on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, February 11 (Mauni Amavasya), February 16 (Basant Panchami), February 27 (Magh Purnima), April 13 (Nav Samvatsar) and April 21 (Ram Navami).

