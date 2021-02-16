STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Four of family killed on Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

A truck rammed into two cars and another vehicle near Khopoli town on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five persons, including four members of a family, were killed and as many others were injured in the early hours of Tuesday when a container truck rammed into two cars and another vehicle near Khopoli town on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased included a veterinary doctor working with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who, along with his family members, was returning to Navi Mumbai from Pune in one of the cars, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Khalapur toll plaza when the truck hit two cars and a goods vehicle from behind, he said, adding that the driver of the truck was speeding when he apparently lost his control over the wheel.

The deceased were identified as veterinarian Dr Viabhav Jhunjare (41), his mother (63), wife (38) and a daughter (5), the official said, adding that the 11-year-old son of the couple survived with injuries.

Another deceased, a woman, was travelling in another car, the official said.

The injured persons were admitted in a hospital, he said, adding that a case was being registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra accident Pune mumbai expressway accident
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp