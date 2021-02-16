STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra, Kerala account for 72% active COVID cases; need to ramp up RT PCR testing: Health min

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said both these states have 61,550 and 37,383 active cases, respectively.

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra and Kerala, which account for 72 per cent of the total coronavirus active cases in the country, have been asked to substantially increase RT-PCR testing, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

"This accounts for 72 per cent of the total active cases in the country," Bhushan said.

ALSO READ | Rise in COVID cases in some parts of Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Responding to a question on the reason behind more active cases in these two states, he said one of the reasons might be that the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down.

"Over a period of time, both in Maharashtra and in Kerala, the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down and there is a need to substantially increase RT-PCR tests; this is something we have shared with both the states," he said.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said there is a need to keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"If we look at Kerala, the increase in the number of cases can be traced since the time of festivals. There is a scope to increase testing in both the states too and attempts to increase surveillance intensity must be made. We should keep maintaining vigil," he said.

