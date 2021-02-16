STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mehbooba Mufti seeks probe into 'attempt of abduction, molestation' of girl by Armymen

Police said the incident took place on February 10 in Ajas area of the north Kashmir district and three people have been arrested

Published: 16th February 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded an impartial probe into the alleged attempt of abduction and molestation of a minor girl by Army personnel in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the family was being pressurised to withdraw the FIR.

"Locals in Bandipora have alleged that 3 army men tried to abduct & molest a 9-year-old girl. Her family is now being pressurised to withdraw the FIR. Its a complete travesty of justice & an impartial probe must be set up immediately so that they are given the harshest punishment (sic)," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Police said the incident took place on February 10 in Ajas area of the north Kashmir district and three people have been arrested and an FIR has been registered against them.

"People alleged three persons were trying to kidnap a girl, so the police swung into action and the three were caught on the spot," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bandipora, Rahul Malik said.

Malik, however, did not identify those arrested or disclose if they were security forces' personnel.

The SSP said an FIR has been registered in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp