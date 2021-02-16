STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PFI members arrested with explosive devices in UP, planned to execute blasts across state

ADG Law & Order, Prashant Kumar said that members of PFI were planning to execute a blast at important places in different parts of the state.

Published: 16th February 2021 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major crackdown, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) in a joint operation with central agencies arrested two members of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Lucknow on Tuesday night. As per the police sources, both were coming from Kerala and had plans to execute bomb blasts across Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests were made on Picnic Spot Road on Lucknow outskirts. Powerful improvised explosive devices (IED) were recovered from the possession of the two identified as Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan, both natives of Kerala.

According to ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, in all 16 explosive devices, batteries and detonators, a pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the alleged fugitives. However, the two had confessed to their plan of executing multiple blasts across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh to mark the 'Popular Front Day' – the foundation day of their outfit which falls on February 17.

Moreover, a dozen railway tickets, four ATM cards, two driving licenses, metro rail card, pen drives were also recovered by the STF sleuths. ADG Prashant Kumar, while briefing the media persons about the crackdown, claimed that both Anshad and Firoz, the black belts in martial arts, had confessed to having the task to target at least 20 to 25 RSS leaders within the next few months across India.

While Anshad is identified as the national head of the PFI’s ‘Hit Squad’, Firoz is the national trainer of PFI on making bombs, said the ADG, Law & Order. “We will take both the arrested PFI office bearers in remand and interrogate them further over their plans and also the presence of explosive devices,” he added.

ADG Kumar said that the arrests were made following specific tip-offs about a plan to trigger blasts in different parts of the state. “We got specific leads that the two had reached Lucknow on February 11 and a manhunt was launched. We activated our informers’ network and finally zeroed in on the two on Tuesday," ADG Law and Order said. He added that the two were also involved in brainwashing gullible youths against the government and then train them in handling weapons and explosives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Popular Front of India PFI UPSTF Uttar Pradesh Police Terrorism
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp