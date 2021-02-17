STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

37.5 per cent beneficiaries given second COVID vaccine shot

The total number of COVID-19 vaccinations in India, as shared in the briefing, stood at 87,40,595 and the number of healthcare workers who have taken the jabs is 62,82,646.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Tuesday said about 37.5 per cent of beneficiaries who had received their first Covid-19 vaccine shot were administered the second dose in the first three days of the second round. The data came amid concerns that a low number of beneficiaries, who had taken the first jab earlier, are turning up for the second dose.

It also said there are eight states where the vaccination coverage for the second dose has been over 60 per cent, while Goa has recorded an absolute 100 per cent coverage.  

The number of people who have been administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine now stands at 1,70,678, announced Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, four days after the process of second dose administration began.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccinations in India, as shared in the briefing, stood at 87,40,595 and the number of healthcare workers who have taken the jabs is 62,82,646.

Also, since February 2 — when the inoculations began for frontline workers — 24,57,949 have got the shots all over the country.

As per the data shared, 14 states and UTs have administered the first doses of vaccine to more than 70 per cent of the registered healthcare workers.

These include Bihar, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Kerala, UP, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, MP, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and Tripura. Bihar, with over 80 per cent vaccination coverage of HCWs, is ahead of all other states. Meanwhile, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat and Goa have administered the second dose to over 60 per cent of the eligible HCWs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp