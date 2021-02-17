37.5 per cent beneficiaries given second COVID vaccine shot

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday said about 37.5 per cent of beneficiaries who had received their first Covid-19 vaccine shot were administered the second dose in the first three days of the second round. The data came amid concerns that a low number of beneficiaries, who had taken the first jab earlier, are turning up for the second dose.

It also said there are eight states where the vaccination coverage for the second dose has been over 60 per cent, while Goa has recorded an absolute 100 per cent coverage.

The number of people who have been administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine now stands at 1,70,678, announced Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, four days after the process of second dose administration began.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccinations in India, as shared in the briefing, stood at 87,40,595 and the number of healthcare workers who have taken the jabs is 62,82,646.

Also, since February 2 — when the inoculations began for frontline workers — 24,57,949 have got the shots all over the country.

As per the data shared, 14 states and UTs have administered the first doses of vaccine to more than 70 per cent of the registered healthcare workers.

These include Bihar, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Kerala, UP, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, MP, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep and Tripura. Bihar, with over 80 per cent vaccination coverage of HCWs, is ahead of all other states. Meanwhile, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Telangana, Tripura, Gujarat and Goa have administered the second dose to over 60 per cent of the eligible HCWs.