Amid rise in fuel prices, CM Nitsh Kumar asks people to switch to electric vehicles in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Seeing the rise in prices of petrol and diesel in the country, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar suggested an alternative plan that would keep people unaffected at such times.

On Tuesday, Kumar advised people to switch to electric vehicles as their chosen mode of transportation wherever possible.

Speaking to the media, Nitish Kumar admitted the rise in rates of petrol and diesel and said people would like it if these prices were reduced.

Citing his own example, Nitish said that he has been using electric vehicle and others should also prefer the eco-friendly mode of transportation.

“The electric-vehicle is also better for the environment”, he further added.

Nitish Kumar started using an electric vehicle back in 2019 when he reached the Bihar Assembly in an electric car.

The electric car used by CM Nitish Kumar has the capacity to cover a distance 150 km once it is recharged for four hours. It was bought at the cost of 11 lakhs and causes almost zero carbon emission.

Finding electric cars viable and eco-friendly, Nitish Kumar has asked the heads of five other government departments to adopt the use of electric vehicles.