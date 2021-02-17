Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in railway station

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Minister of state labour department Zakir Hossain was injured when a group of unknown miscreants hurled bombs targeting him at a Murshidabad railway station on Wednesday night. The incident took place when he was on his way to Kolkata.

Hossain was first taken to local healthcare centre from where doctors referred him to hospital in Kolkata because of severe wounds caused by bomb splinters, said police.

‘‘The attack took place as soon as he got off his vehicle at Nimtita railway station. Unknown attackers hurled bombs indiscriminately,’’ said a police officer.

Abu Taher, TMC’s district president, said it was a shocking incident. ‘‘I heard he was attacked. He (Zakir) is a businessman, I don’t know whether he had any rivalry,’’ said Taher.