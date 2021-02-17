STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in railway station

At least two other persons who were with him were also injured in the incident.

Published: 17th February 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Minister of state labour department Zakir Hossain was injured when a group of unknown miscreants hurled bombs targeting him at a Murshidabad railway station on Wednesday night. The incident took place when he was on his way to Kolkata.

Hossain was first taken to local healthcare centre from where doctors referred him to hospital in Kolkata because of severe wounds caused by bomb splinters, said police.

‘‘The attack took place as soon as he got off his vehicle at Nimtita railway station. Unknown attackers hurled bombs indiscriminately,’’ said a police officer.

Abu Taher, TMC’s district president, said it was a shocking incident. ‘‘I heard he was attacked. He (Zakir) is a businessman, I don’t know whether he had any rivalry,’’ said Taher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jakir Hossain Zakir Hossain West Bengal Minister West Bengal violence TMC
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp