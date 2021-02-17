'Can't tell difference between wheat and barley': BJP's Arun Singh hits out at Priyanka Gandhi over support to farmers' stir

By PTI

MATHURA: Taking a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her party's support to the farmers protesting against the Centre, BJP MP Arun Singh on Tuesday claimed she has had no exposure to agriculture and cannot even tell the difference between wheat and barley plants.

The Congress and other opposition parties are misguiding and fooling the farmers, but during elections, people will fool them and vote for the BJP, Singh told reporters at the Vrindavan Kumbh.

"Priyanka Gandhi will not be able to tell the difference between a wheat plant and a barley plant," the BJP national general secretary said.

He alleged the opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, are supporting the farmers' agitation for their own political interests.

Singh added that the BJP government was trying to increase the income of the farmers by providing adequate facility of water for irrigation, good seeds, genuine and sufficient fertilisers, and MSP among other things.

To a question about the pollution in the Yamuna river, the BJP leader blamed the attitude of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi for it.