STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI files charge sheet against eight people for forgery and manipulation in NIOS board exams

The accused allegedly destroyed evidence in the form of used answer sheets of learners who appeared in the examination and unused answer sheets of absent learners.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has charged eight persons with forgery and manipulation in board examinations conducted by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in 2017 to allow passing of candidates who allegedly did not appear in the tests, officials said on Wednesday.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Bhopal, the CBI has alleged that a "large number of students" who did not appear in the classes 10 and 12 examinations in 2017 at examination centres in Sehore, Ratlam and Umaria of Madhya Pradesh, were declared as passed by NIOS.

"It was alleged that the accused committed forgery and manipulations in the attendance sheets of the examination centres, answer sheets, etc. of the students," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the accused allegedly destroyed evidence in the form of used answer sheets of learners who appeared in the examination and unused answer sheets of absent learners.

The agency charge sheet comes after over two years of the probe.

The CBI had already filed a charge sheet against two accused on May 13, 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI NIOS board exams NIOS board exams forgery
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp