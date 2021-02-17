STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government launches pilot survey on drinking water in 10 cities

Published: 17th February 2021 10:46 AM

Water Tap

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Tuesday launched a pilot survey to collect data on drinking water in 10 cities under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban). 

As part of the survey, ‘Pey Jal Survekshan’, data will also be collected on wastewater management and condition of water bodies in the cities.

“As the first step, the ministry has decided to launch the survey in 10 cities, including Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur. Based on the learnings of the pilot, this survekshan (survey) will be extended to all the AMRUT cities,” said Urban affairs secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

Data on drinking water, wastewater management, non-revenue water and condition of three water bodies in the city will be collected through face-to-face interviews with residents and municipal officials as per the approved questionnaire, on-call interviews, water sample collection and laboratory testing, and field survey for non-revenue water. 

The mission will be monitored through a technology-based platform on which beneficiary response will be monitored along with progress and output-outcome.

Funding from the government for the project will be in three tranches of 20:40:40. The third instalment will be released based on functional outcomes achieved and credible exclusion will be exercised while funding.

The mission is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply to all households through functional taps in all 4,378 statutory towns. The total outlay proposed for it is Rs 2,87,000 crore.

