Hearing, speech-impaired couple found dead in Gujarat

Published: 17th February 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SURAT: A speech and hearing-impaired couple were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of a flat in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Dhruti Tailor (21) and Arpit Patel (24).

They got engaged two weeks ago, they said.

The door of the bathroom was open and the tap was running when the bodies were found by Tailor's sister on Tuesday evening in the flat in Nanpura locality, an Athwa police station official said.

The exact cause of death will be known after a post-mortem examination, he said.

According to the family members of the deceased, the two got engaged on January 31.

They were set to get married in April, a relative of Tailor said.

The woman, who is also from Surat, was visiting her in-laws' house. She had been staying with her fiance for the last five days, the relative said.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

India Matters
