STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LJP to suffer big jolt in Bihar soon as party leaders likely to join ruling JD-U on Thursday

Many district heads of Chirag Paswan's party are among those who are speculated to revolt and leave the LJP for JD-U.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. | (File | PTI)

The rebellion against Chirag Paswan started getting louder in the LJP after the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: If speculations were to be believed, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will suffer a major jolt in Bihar as nearly five dozen leaders are expected to join the ruling JD-U, along with their supporters, on February 18.

The rebellion against Chirag Paswan started getting louder in the LJP after the party's poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

Many district heads of Chirag Paswan's party are among those who are speculated to revolt and leave the LJP.

If former spokesperson and leader of the LJP, Keshav Singh, is to be believed, over 60 leaders will join the JDU on February 18 to strengthen Nitish Kumar's camp. Singh had turned rebellious after he was expelled from LJP.

Keshav Singh told media persons that a decision to join JD-U by dozens of leaders and their supporters was taken recently at a meeting of rebel LJP leaders.

He further added that the LJP rebels will attend a meeting of JD-U on February 18 and join the JD-U to strengthen Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's hand. He said that he would be among others taking the membership of JD-U.

A veteran political analyst of Bihar, Arun Kumar Pandey, said that rebel LJP leaders joining JD-U, led by Keshav Singh, can create political hype in the short run but won't have a long term damaging impact on LJP.

"It is almost sure that those joining JD-U will not get any berths. But JD-U, by welcoming the LJP rebels in their party, can put a demoralising pressure on Chirag Paswan for taking a stand against LJP’s in Bihar polls," Pandey said.

LJP leader Awadhesh Singh said that Keshav Singh and others can not make any impact on LJP as he along with many others were expelled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LJP Bihar assembly Nitish Kumar JDU LJP Rebels Chirag Paswan Lok Janshakti Party
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp