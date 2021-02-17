STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
#MeToo movement: Feel vindicated on behalf of women who spoke against sexual harassment, says Priya Ramani

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:33 PM

Journalist Priya Ramani and former Union Minister MJ Akbar

Journalist Priya Ramani and former Union Minister MJ Akbar (Photo | EPS and PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Journalist Priya Ramani, who was acquitted on Wednesday by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case lodged by M J Akbar, said she felt vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment at the workplace.

Reacting to the judgment by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey, who dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar saying that no charges were proved against her, Ramani said that it feels great to have your truth validated before the court.

"It feels amazing, truly does. I feel vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment at the workplace," she said.

Ramani said the sexual harassment issue has gotten the attention it deserves.

ALSO READ | #MeToo movement: Journalist Priya Ramani acquitted in criminal defamation case by MJ Akbar

"It was me the victim who had to stand up in the court as an accused. I thank everyone who stood by me especially my witnesses Ghazala Wahab and Niloufer Venkatraman who came to the court and testified on my behalf."

"I thank the court for the verdict and I thank my lawyer Rebecca John and the amazing team who believed in me and the wider cause. They put their heart and soul in the case," she said.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

He denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

