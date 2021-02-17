STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MHA denies permission to 600 Sikh pilgrims planning to visit Pakistan citing security, COVID concerns

The home ministry said that the security situation in Pakistan continues to be adverse and there is a threat to Indian citizens in that country.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sikh pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

Sikh pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry Thursday denied permission to 600 Sikh pilgrims intending to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan citing the security and COVID-19 situation in that country, officials said.

In a communication to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), the home ministry said that the security situation in Pakistan continues to be adverse and there is a threat to Indian citizens in that country.

Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected five lakh people in Pakistan and 10,000 people lost their lives due to the disease.

The health infrastructure in Pakistan is also not adequate, the ministry said.

It also said that both passenger, as well as trade traffic between India and Pakistan, has stopped since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Citing these reasons, the home ministry conveyed to the SGPC that it has decided not to accord permission to the Jatha comprising 600 pilgrims which intended to cross over to Pakistan on Friday.

