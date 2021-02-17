Mission Kashmir: Foreign envoys start two-day visit to assess ground situation

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A group of foreign diplomats landed in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning to assess the ground situation in the state after its special status was scrapped by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

After its arrival at the Srinagar Airport, the group drove to central Kashmir's Budgam district to interact with civil society members there. The visiting envoys will also interact with recently elected DDC members in Srinagar and seek their feedback on the situation and developmental activities.

The first-ever DDC polls for 280 seats in Jammu and Kashmir were held during November-December last year in which six parties Gupkar alliance on Article 370 restoration emerged as the single largest group with 102 seats and BJP became the single largest party with 75 seats.

The envoys will also be visiting the Hazratbal shrine and meet civil society members, newspaper editors and journalists.

This apart, top civil and police officials will brief the delegation about the economic, political and security situation of the state. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will give the delegation the overall brief of the situation.

It is the third visit of foreign diplomats since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state by centre on August 5, 2019.

Ahead of the visit, forces removed some security bunkers in Srinagar. Besides, high-speed mobile internet, which was suspended on August 5 2019, was restored a few weeks back.