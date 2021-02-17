STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mission Kashmir: Foreign envoys start two-day visit to assess ground situation

Top civil and police officials will brief the delegation about the economic, political and security situation of the state.

Published: 17th February 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A group of foreign diplomats landed in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning to assess the ground situation in the state after its special status was scrapped by the Centre on August 5, 2019. 

After its arrival at the Srinagar Airport, the group drove to central Kashmir's Budgam district to interact with civil society members there. The visiting envoys will also interact with recently elected DDC members in Srinagar and seek their feedback on the situation and developmental activities.

The first-ever DDC polls for 280 seats in Jammu and Kashmir were held during November-December last year in which six parties Gupkar alliance on Article 370 restoration emerged as the single largest group with 102 seats and BJP became the single largest party with 75 seats. 

The envoys will also be visiting the Hazratbal shrine and meet civil society members, newspaper editors and journalists. 

This apart, top civil and police officials will brief the delegation about the economic, political and security situation of the state. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will give the delegation the overall brief of the situation.

It is the third visit of foreign diplomats since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state by centre on August 5, 2019.

Ahead of the visit, forces removed some security bunkers in Srinagar. Besides, high-speed mobile internet, which was suspended on August 5 2019, was restored a few weeks back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission Kashmir Foreign envoys visit Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation DDC elections Gupkar alliance
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp