STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena in dilemma over Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod’s links with TikTok star Pooja Chavan’s suicide

The Shiv Sena is in a cleft stick over growing demands for resignation of its Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod over his alleged links with the suicide of TikTok star Pooja Chavan.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena is in a cleft stick over growing demands for resignation of its forest and disaster management minister Sanjay Rathod over his alleged links with the suicide of TikTok star Pooja Chavan, 22.

The minister on Tuesday skipped the cabinet meeting, triggering speculation over his continuance in the ministry. 

Rathod, a four-time Shiv Sena MLA from Yavatmal, is a known leader of the Banjara community. He has neither spoken nor cleared his stand over the controversy. Sanjay Raut, Sena’s spokesperson, has clarified that the minister has taken the right stand.

Pooja Chavan was staying in Pune along with her brother and a friend. She was in Pune to attend English speaking classes. A few days ago, she fell off the second floor of the building and died.

The opposition BJP claimed that there are a few mobile phone conversation clips showing Rathod’s links with Pooja Chavan. Last week, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis wrote to DGP Hemant Nagrale, seeking an inquiry into the matter. He also submitted 14 purported audio-clips of the alleged conversations between Pooja and Rathod.

“Pooja committed suicide because of the Sena minister, so he should step down,” said Chitra Wagh, a BJP leader.

“The police are investigating the case… It is inappropriate for the minister to speak on the current controversy. The truth will come out in the probe. If Rathod speaks up, he’d face the allegation of influencing the probe. So, let’s wait for the probe report,” Raut added. 

Pooja’s parents have said they don’t suspect any foul play.

“The Opposition should not tarnish the image of either our daughter or the minister,” her father said. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Rathod TikTok Pooja Chavan Shiv Sena Pooja Chavan Death Maharashtra Forest Minister
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp