Three Hizbul overground workers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral; IED components seized

Published: 17th February 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmir lockdown

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces have arrested three overground workers linked with the Hizbul Mujahideen and seized materials used in improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from their possession, police said on Wednesday.

Based on specific input regarding movement of terrorists, the forces launched an operation in Batagund and Dadsara villages of Tral and arrested the three terrorist associates, a police spokesperson said.

They have been identified as Shafat Ahmad Sofi, Majid Mohammad Bhat and Umer Rashid Wani, he said.

As per police records, they were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation for arms and ammunition to active Hizbul terrorists in Tral and Awantipora, he said.

Incriminating materials, including eight electric detonators, seven anti-mechanism switches, three pressure/relay mechanism switches, an improvised switch and an anti-mine wireless antenna were recovered from the house of one of the arrested persons, the spokesperson added.

