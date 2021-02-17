Three, including toddler, dead in Rajasthan highway accident

By PTI

BIKANER: Three persons, including a toddler, died and 14 were injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on Anupgarh-Suratgarh highway in Vijay Nagar area on Wednesday, police said.

Komalpreet (24) and her daughter Harleen Kaur (3), who were in one of the cars, and Rajjo Bai (50), who was in an SUV, died on the spot.

Fourteen people were injured and admitted to a hospital, police said.

The occupants of the SUV were going to attend a condolence meeting, police added.