Watching porn on internet? Uttar Pradesh Police hire company to 'keep an eye' on people’s search data

Those who search for pornography will receive an alert message and the information will be saved with the police as well.

Published: 17th February 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police has hired a company to “keep an eye” on people’s internet search data to monitor those looking up pornographic content. 

The ‘UP Women Powerline 1090’ will be alerted if a person searches for pornographic material on the internet.

The project, which had previously been conducted in six districts, had received good response from the public. UP has about 11.6 million internet users as per estimates. 

As per the police sources, following the alerts, the police team will reach out to the person to prevent “crimes against women”.

Additional Director General Neera Rawat said that in view of the increasing use of the internet, the powerline 1090 would also reach out to people to prevent crimes against women.

Rawat added that the company was hired to keep an eye on what was being searched on the internet through data.

“Basically, it is meant to study the analytics of the internet. If a person watches pornography, the analytics team will get the information.” 

“The internet data will inform 1090 team if a person is searching for porn. The team will then send ‘awareness messages’ to the person.” 
 

