Arrested PFI duo in ATS custody for interrogation

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a fresh FIR against the two PFI members — Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan — invoking sections pertaining to treason, on Wednesday. As per the sources, UP ATS produced the PFI activists in a court in Lucknow and took them in custody remand for a week. Other sections slapped on them include UAPA, criminal conspiracy, Arms Act and Explosives Act.

ATS sleuths are also planning to take the remand of recently arrested CFI general secretary K Rauf Sharif from Kerala over his alleged role in fomenting unrest in the state during the Hathras gangrape and murder case. It may be recalled that five PFI members are already in Mathura jail, allegedly for fomenting trouble in the state during the infamous case.