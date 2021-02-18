STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Brahmaputra not just a river but manifestation of Assam's diversity, peaceful coexistence: PM Modi

Modi said developing waterway connectivity under 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra' will provide an alternative route to connect the northeast with other parts of India and neighbouring countries.

Published: 18th February 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MAJULI (ASSAM): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the inseparable links of the Brahmaputra with Assam's life, livelihood and culture and said it is not just a river but the manifestation of the state's ethnic diversity and harmonious coexistence.

Virtually launching a series of development initiatives for road, waterways and digital connectivity named 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra', Modi especially mentioned the late musician Bhupen Hazarika and said along the banks of this mighty river, grew the culture and civilisation of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were among those who attended the event at Majuli.

Modi said 'Bard of the Brahmaputra' Hazarika's immortal song 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra Mahamilanar Tirtha, Koto Yug Dhori Aahise Prakashi Samanyar Tirtha' (Expansive Brahmaputra is a pilgrimage of harmony, for years altogether this river continues to manifest the meaning of assimilation) is the true reflection that the river nurtured the harmonious coexistence of the multitude of ethnic communities of Assam.

"The Brahmaputra is not just a river, it is the manifestation of the great saga of Northeast's ethnic diversity and the region's harmonious coexistence," he said.

The prime minister said over the years, many things have changed, however, what has not changed is the Brahmaputra's countless blessings in the form of diverse religious, societal and cultural influences on different ethnic communities living on both banks of the river.

  "This river is in fact the nerve-centre of the state's possibility, potentiality and prosperity," he said.

  However, Modi said, the irony is that instead of considering the Brahmaputra as 'Assam's Pride', all the years since independence the river was treated as 'Assam's Sorrow' due to floods and erosion caused by it.

But, Modi said, contrary to prevailing perception about the Brahmaputra, his as well as Sarbananda Sonowal governments since coming to power made sincere attempts to realise the river's innumerable blessings on the people of the state and its potentiality for growth of Assam's economy.

  "Therefore, I feel immensely delighted to initiate very significant projects today which are an endeavour of our government to maximise the potentiality and possibilities of the river Brahmaputra thereby giving further push to the development journey of the state," he said.

The projects include construction of India's longest bridge (Dhubri-Phulbari), a bridge connecting island district Majuli with mainland, Ro-Pax ferry services and modernisation of local vessels.

The prime minister also highlighted the government's focussed attention for the development of Majuli, the country's largest river island, and said the government was committed to preserve Majuli's unique culture, its ecology and protect it from erosion and connect it with mainland.

Modi said he understands that the people of Majuli while taking pride in their culture, identity and existence aspired for a life with advanced connectivity network, best civic amenities, better healthcare, educational opportunities and an accessible and responsive government which could realise their dreams and fulfil their expectations.

"Considering this, Majuli has always been a focused area for our government at the Centre and in the state.

That is why all these years we have made committed efforts for realising the growth aspirations of the people of Majuli," he said.

Modi said he was happy to say that there is a remarkable change in Majuli -- be it road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, academic opportunities or governance, change is visible everywhere in the island.

Congratulating Sonowal for his committed efforts as a representative of Majuli and also as the chief minister for bringing about this rapid change.

"I appreciate the fact that Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government immediately after coming to power upgraded Majuli into a district thereby making it India's first island district," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Assam elections 2021 Mahabahu Brahmaputra project
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp