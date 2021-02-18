STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Collaboration shown in fighting COVID valuable takeaway: PM Modi at workshop with 10 nations

The prime minister said that if 21st century is to be the Asian century, then it cannot be without greater integration among South Asian and Indian Ocean island countries.

Published: 18th February 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for greater integration among South Asian and Indian Ocean island countries, saying the spirit of regional solidarity shown during the COVID-19 pandemic has proven such integration is possible.

Addressing a workshop on 'COVID-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward' with 10 neighbouring countries, including the extended neighbourhood, Modi said the spirit of collaboration is a valuable takeaway from this pandemic.

The prime minister said that if 21st century is to be the Asian century, then it cannot be without greater integration among South Asian and Indian Ocean island countries.

The spirit of regional solidarity shown during the pandemic has proven such integration is possible, he said.

Through openness and determination, Modi said, the region has managed to achieve one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

He noted that experts had voiced concern over the pandemic's dangers to the densely populated region, but it has managed one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

The prime minister lauded the region's coordinated response, recognition of the virus' threat and commitment to fight together.

Many regions and groups followed our example, he said.

The hopes of the region and the world are focussed now on rapid deployment of vaccines, and they should maintain the same collaborative spirit, Modi said in his brief address.

Health cooperation in the region has already achieved so much, the prime minister said, asking if the region now can raise its ambitions further.

Modi also made certain suggestions to foster the collaborative spirit to help each other.

He asked if a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses can be created so that they can travel quickly within the region during health emergencies.

Modi also proposed that a regional platform be created for collating, compiling and studying effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines among the region's populations.

India's health schemes like Ayushman Bharat, an insurance scheme for the poor, can be taken up as a case study by other countries, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Covid-19 pandemic 'COVID-19 Management: Experience Good Practices and Wa
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp