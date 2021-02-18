Congress wins Mohali municipal corporation

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Congress in Punjab won the Mohali municipal corporation polls on Thursday by registering victory in 37 of the 50 wards.

After the final counting of votes, the Congress won 37 wards, while independents bagged the remaining 13, officials said.

With this, the ruling party registered victory in seven municipal corporations and emerged as the leading party in the Moga municipal corporation, where no party got a clear majority.

Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's brother Amarjeet Singh Sidhu won from ward number 10 of the Mohali municipal corporation.

The counting of votes for the Mohali municipal corporation was taken up on Thursday as repolling was conducted at two polling booths on Wednesday.

The Punjab State Election Commission had ordered repolling at the two booths after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on February 14.

The Congress swept the urban body polls in Punjab on Wednesday, winning six municipal corporations, emerging as the largest party in the Moga municipal corporation and bagging most of the 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.