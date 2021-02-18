STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dhaba owner’s kin shot at on day of envoys’ visit 

As foreign envoys arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit on Wednesday morning, militants in the evening shot at a dhaba owner’s relative at the high security Dalgate area of the city.

Published: 18th February 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel put up barricades after the attack in Srinagar | ZAHOOR PUNJABI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: As foreign envoys arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit on Wednesday morning, militants in the evening shot at a dhaba owner’s relative at the high security Dalgate area of the city.Militants fired at Akash Mehra, 22, near Krishna Dhaba area at Durga Nag area of Dalgate around 7.35 pm. Mehra was taken to the SMHS Hospital. A lesser known militant outfit Muslim Janbaz Force has claimed responsibility for the attack. The outfit claimed that it would not allow India to change demography of Kashmir through the domicile law. 

Medical Superintendent Nazir Ahmad Choudhary said the youth received a bullet in his chest and is being operated on. His condition is critical, he added.A police officer of Ram Munshi Bagh police station said Akash, who is from Janipora area of Jammu, is the relative of the Krishna Dhaba owner and was working in the dhaba.Immediately after the incident, a team of police personnel and security men rushed to the spot. The area was cordoned off and searches were conducted. 

The area where the militant attack has taken place is a highly secured area. The office of the UN Military Observers is located near the spot. Besides, a police station is located near the spot. A police officer said CCTV footage is being analyzed to identify the militants. On December 31, militants shot dead jeweler Satpal Nishal, 67, inside his shop at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar. Satpal received the domicile certificate a few days before he was shot dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir attack
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp