Farmers' 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' program today, Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals for peaceful protest

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, spokesperson of the Kisan Andolan Committee, Ghazipur border said they will carry out a peaceful protest during the 'Rail Roko' program on February 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm.

Published: 18th February 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait during the on going protest demonstration at the Ghazipur Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Farmers' organisations will hold a nationwide 'rail roko' program for 4 hours on Thursday as they continue their protest against the central farm laws.

We will offer refreshments to the passengers to avoid inconvenience, he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a peaceful protest, expecting to get support for the program from across the country.

"Appeal to everyone for a peaceful protest in nationwide 'Rail Roko' program on February 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm," it said.

The SKM demanded that the government should resolve the farmers' issues immediately without any further delay.

"Samyukt Kisan Morcha took note of the high-level meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of JP Nadda with elected party leaders and others from Haryana, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan, along with Cabinet and other Ministers like Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Baliyan and others," read a release by Darshan Pal of the SKM.

"It is clear that instead of resolving the ongoing struggle's demands, BJP is trying its best to counter and destroy it. SKM condemns this attitude of the ruling party and demands that the government resolve the farmers' issues immediately without any further delay. SKM vows that it will intensify the struggle and mobilise more farmers in its support," it said.

The SKM also condemned an alleged attack by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) "goons" on a peaceful protest organised by the All India Krishak Khet Majdoor Sangathan in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday.

In view of the protest, Railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force across the country with a focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

