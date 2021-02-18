STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR says toolkit part of plot to damage India

No names of accused in it; Nikita Jacob gets three-week advance bail from HC

Published: 18th February 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Students and members of NSUI display placards during a protest to condemn the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo | Shriram B, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani and Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: An accidentally-leaked toolkit Google doc was not just meant to amplify the ongoing farmers protest, it also contained a detailed plan to wage an economic, social, cultural and regional war against India, if one were to go by the first information report (FIR) the Delhi Police filed on February 4. 

The FIR does not name any of the accused, including activists Disha Ravi, Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob, but Disha’s arrest and the subsequent actions are on its basis.    Disha’s advocate got access to the FIR on Wednesday. 

Four sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) — 123A, 153, 153A and 120B — pertaining to sedition, criminal conspiracy and creating disharmony or enmity between different groups religious, regional and social groups, have been invoked in the FIR.The toolkit inadvertantly  shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3 is at the centre of the raging controversy. 

“A perusal of the said document (toolkit) reveals that it was promoting campaign material by Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), a Canada-based organization that openly and deliberately shared posts on social media to create disharmony and enmity, hatred and ill-will among different religious, cultural and regional groups,” the FIR states.It claims the January 26 violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy of the PJF.

In the toolkit, “There a call for economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies. Their assets in India and outside are to be made targets for physical as well as coordinated actions.... The documents specifically mentions targeting certain regions of India to instigate enmity and divide. Further, detailed plans have been made by conspirators to instigate certain communities against one another,” the FIR alleged.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based advocate Nikita Jacob was given three-week transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.While passing the bail order, Justice P D Naik cited the Aurangabad bench order that gave advance bail to another accused Shantanu Muluk the previous day, adding: “It would not be appropriate to make any observations on the merits of the case.”The Delhi Police claim that Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob were editors of the toolkit created by Shantanu Muluk.

‘Pre-planned plot’
“It is evident from the contents of the said toolkit that the violence that took place at the streets of Delhi on 26th January 2021 near ITO, at the Red Fort, near Nangloi, etc., as a result of the farmers’ protest was a pre-planned conspiracy meant to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, security of the state and public order,” the FIR said

