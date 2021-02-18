STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Local officials brief envoys about development in Valley

On Thursday, the envoys will visit Jammu and are expected to meet DDC members and representatives of some social organisations.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The foreign delegation arrives at Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine under tight security cover on Wednesday | ZAHOOR PUNJABI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Nearly two months after the holding of first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls, a group of 24 foreign envoys including those from OIC countries arrived on two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation.The 24-member delegation, including those from OIC members Bangladesh, Senegal, Malaysia and Tajkistan. led by EU envoy Ugo Astuto arrived in Srinagar airport. 

After landing at Srinagar airport, the envoys drove to Degree College Magam in central Kashmir’s Bandipora district amid tight security to interact with the newly elected DDC chairman and DDC members, panchayat members, traders and civil society members of Dubam. Top mainstream leaders, including three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, however, were  not invited for interaction.

Budgam DDC chairman Nazir Ahmad Khan told reporters that the interaction focused on developmental issues. “We talked development for which Budgam district has been longing for long. We talked about roti (bread), makan (house, bijli (electricity), sadak (road) and pani (water). Our interaction remained confined to it.”

After the hour-long interaction, the envoys returned to Srinagar and held deliberations with the mayor, DDC chairmen, BDC chairpersons, municipal council chairpersons and elected DDC and panchayat members. The group of envoys also visited the Hazratbal shrine. 

On Thursday, the envoys will visit Jammu and are expected to meet DDC members and representatives of some social organisations.  In February last year, the government had arranged a trip for 15 foreign envoys to visit Srinagar to review the situation in J&K.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and kashmir foreign envoys
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp