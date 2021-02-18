STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for coronavirus

In a post on Twitter, the minister said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice.

Published: 18th February 2021

Maharashtra water resources minister Jayant Patil

Maharashtra water resources minister Jayant Patil (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, the minister also said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice.

Patil, who earlier this month visited parts of the state during the 'Rashtravadi Parivar Samvad Yatra' (an initiative to reach out to NCP leaders and workers), also asked those who came in contact with him recently to be observant and self-isolate.

"I have tested COVID positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, state ministers Anil Deshmukh, Satej Patil and Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Deshmukh was discharged from a hospital in Nagpur, where he was undergoing treatment, on February 15.

Last year, over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were infected by the virus.

