STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish vocal again on reservation

Taking to Twitter, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that reservation should remain until everyone gets equal status in the society.

Published: 18th February 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reiterated his demand for a census on the basis of caste and reservation for the backward. HAM, part of the ruling NDA alliance in Bihar, has called for reservations in the public and private sectors as well as the judiciary.

Speaking to the media after interacting with a select group of 100 party workers on Wednesday, Kumar said: “Only through a caste-wise census can we know how many people belong to which caste. Making policies for them will become easier if this is done. We have been making this demand for a long time. This used to happen in the past, but stopped after Independence.”

He claimed that for the caste-wise census, a unanimous resolution was passed by the Bihar Assembly and Legislative Council and sent to the Central government earlier.Asked about the ideal policy for reservation, Kumar said: “I don’t know what the discussion is over reservation, but the provision will remain the same. In Bihar, Karpoori Thakur’s formula has been implemented.”

Taking to Twitter, HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that reservation should remain until everyone gets equal status in the society. “We believe as well as demand that there should be reservation in private sectors as well as in the judiciary.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nitish kumar
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp