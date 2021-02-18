STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Path trodden by Bharat Sevashram Sangha will help India's self-reliance quest: Amit Shah 

Shah, who visited the headquarters of the charitable organisation, said the BSS will hopefully continue to move forward on the path it has travelled so far and pave the way for a new 'Hindustan'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with media as West Bengal BJP State President Dilip Ghosh L looks on after offering prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacts with media as West Bengal BJP State President Dilip Ghosh L looks on after offering prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the path trodden by the Bharat Sevashram Sangha will significantly help India to transform into a self-reliant country.

Paying obeisance to Bharat Sevashram Sangha founder Swami Pranavananda on his 125th birth anniversary, Shah told the monks that the organisation was formed at a time when it was most needed.

"The organisation made great efforts to make people aware of freedom. Swami Pranavananda thought of a free India," the home minister said.

Shah also said both Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and Swami Pranavananda had shared similar ideologies and worked for the country.

Claiming that West Bengal is existing today because of Mukherjee, he said, "Otherwise, it would have gone to Bangladesh." During his 40-minute visit to the organisation's office here, Shah was briefed about the relief works carried out by it during natural disasters.

He was accompanied by BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders.

