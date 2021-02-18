Second wave of Covid-19? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati as cases surge

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amaravati, district collector Shailesh Naval on Thursday announced a lockdown in the district.

"Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8 pm to Monday 7 am," Naval told reporters. I advise all the people of the district to adhere to Covid guidelines failing which strict action will be taken by the concerned authorities," he added.

Following this information, the Yavatmal district also tightened its Covid restrictions. "Restrictions are being put in place in Yavatmal district due to rising Covid cases. It is not a lockdown," said District Collector, MD Singh.

Meanwhile, Akola district too reported a rising number of Covid positive cases.

Maharashtra reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases, 2,543 discharges, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department on Thursday. The total number of cases in the state is 20,81,520. Total recoveries are 19,87,804. The active cases are 40,858, while the death toll is at 51,669 in the state.

"People should follow the Covid guidelines strictly as the virus is still here," said deputy CM Ajit Pawar. He said that lockdown should be immediately imposed in Amaravati, Akola, and Yawatmal. "The Covid 19 positive patients growth percentage is higher in these three districts. When people do not follow the rules, then lockdown is the only option," Pawar added.

On February 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who flout Covid guidelines.

"If people do not wear masks or follow Covid rules, then the district and police administration has the responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. They must take strict punitive and necessary action without showing any leniency," stated Thackeray.