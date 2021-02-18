Tour of Russia in Covid times shows special ties: Harsh Vardhan Shringla

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday reached Moscow on a two-day visit where he discussed with the Russian leadership all aspects of the strategic bilateral partnership.“Strengthening the #IndiaRussia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla arrives in #Moscow on a 2-day official visit to hold Foreign Office Consultations,” the Indian Embassy in Moscow tweeted.

Shringla noted that the tour during the Covid times is an indication of the importance that India attaches to relations with Russia.The foreign secretary also met Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. “Discussions were held on various regional and international issues including cooperation in multilateral fora like the United Nations and the UN Security Council,” he said. Shringla extended an invitation to Lavrov to visit India on behalf of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Later in the day, he addressed an event at the Russian diplomatic academy where he emphasised on the need to keep the momentum of India-Russia relations going despite any impediment. On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this year’s first visit abroad by the Foreign Secretary to Moscow. “The two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the forthcoming high-level exchanges,” it had said.