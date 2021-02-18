Train cancelled, some delayed as farmers squat on tracks in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: A train was cancelled and a few others were delayed as farmers squatted on tracks as part of their agitation against the Centre's farm laws in Rajasthan on Thursday.

The Rewari-Sri Ganganagar special train was cancelled due to the farmers' "rail roko" agitation, said chief spokesperson of the North-Western Railway, Gaurav Gaur.

He, however, said the protest by farmers was largely symbolic and claimed that not much impact was seen in the areas under the North-Western Railway.

Farmers staged demonstrations on tracks at several places. They stopped a train in Jaipur and climbed on its engine.

When RPF personnel brought them down, they sat on tracks.

Looking at the agitation near Malakhera, a train was halted at the Rajgarh station by the railway authorities.