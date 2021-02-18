STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two girls found dead in field, third critical in UP's Unnao

The SP said there were no injury marks on bodies of the girls, and police is waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine their cause of death.

Published: 18th February 2021 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

UNNAO/LUCKNOW: Three teenage girls were found unconscious with their hands tied in their own farm in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh late on Wednesday night, police said. 

Two of the girls aged 13 and 15 died on reaching the hospital and the third girl aged 17 is hospitalised in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.

According to Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Anand Kulkarni, the three girls reportedly went to their field to fetch fodder for the animals. Kulkarni further added that the eyewitnesses found the girls with frothing around their mouths suspected to be poisoned. As per the doctors' examination, it could be a case of poisoning, he said. 

“We are investigating the incident. Prima facie, no injury marks were found on the bodies of the victims. Six probe teams have been set up. We will know more once the autopsy results come,” said the SP. 

The police officer informed the media persons that the two girls, who were of the same family, and their friend left their house to collect fodder from the family fields at 3 pm. Their families got worried and launched a search along with the villagers when there was no sign of their return till late at night. 

Senior police officials, including inspector general of police, Lucknow, Laxmi Singh, rushed to the spot along with forensic experts and sniffer dogs. The girls were found in an unconscious state in the corner of a field tied with a dupatta. On finding them in that condition, their family members rushed them to the nearest community health centre. The doctors declared two of them dead on arrival. The third victim was first taken to the Unnao district hospital, from where she was shifted to Kanpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unnao Unnao crime Uttar Pradesh crime against women
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp