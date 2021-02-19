China admits to casualties in Galwan clash

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Friday for the first time admitted to casualties during the Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops.

"Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran died in a fierce struggle against foreign troops that violated an agreement and crossed into the Chinese side," a report in the CCP mouthpiece The Global Times said.

The Central Military Commission awarded Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, the title of "Hero regimental commander for defending the border," Chen Hongjun with "Hero to defend the border," and awarded first-class merit to Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran, the report added.

The Chinese admission comes days after a Russian news agency claimed that Beijing had suffered at least 45 casualties during the Galwan clash.