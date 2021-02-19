STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No major economic activity in J&K post abrogation of Article 370: Traders body

The traders body also opposed the proposed property tax and said it would not hesitate to launch an agitation if it is imposed.

Published: 19th February 2021 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: No major economic activity has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) said on Friday, demanding immediate lifting of curbs on the movement of people to and from the union territory.

The traders body also opposed the proposed property tax and said it would not hesitate to launch an agitation if it is imposed.

"The business community suffered economic losses due to strict restrictions in the wake of August 5, 2019 events followed by a prolonged coronavirus-induced lockdown.

No major economic activity has taken place (in Jammu and Kashmir) after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A," JCCI president Arun Gupta told reporters here.

Voicing his concern over the continued restrictions on the movement of people at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, Gupta said 40 per cent of the businesses, including hotel and transport industries, depend on pilgrims and tourists but due to the continued restrictions, people are reluctant to visit the UT.

"The COVID-19 restrictions were eased across India in January this year but the J&K government has kept Lakhanpur in the red zone category and not allowing inter-state bus services, besides subjecting people coming from outside to Covid testing," he said.

Gupta said the people are suffering immensely due to the "harsh restrictions" and are affecting the business in the UT, which has already suffered a lot due to the prolonged lockdown.

"The governments outside J&K are coming to the rescue of their residents by reducing existing taxes but on the contrary the J&K government is planning to impose property tax to further weaken the people economically.

This time when people are struggling to make both ends meet and pay tuition fees of their children, the imposition of property tax is grave injustice and illogical," he said.

He said the chamber is not willing to take an agitation path due to the economic crisis people are facing, but "we will not hesitate to launch indefinite strike if government imposes property tax. We will not allow it to happen."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu Kashmir JK trade Kashmir trade
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp