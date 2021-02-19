STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition walks out from UP Assembly over farm laws; Yogi Adityanath says only 'brokers' unhappy

The issue had also come up when the House assembled in the morning, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings for an hour in two phases.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the state Assembly on Friday that only the "brokers" who had betrayed farmers were unhappy over the new farm laws, prompting a sharp reaction from the Opposition benches who staged a walkout in protest.

After Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded in the House that the issue of the protest against the farm laws be taken up immediately, the chief minister said the "dalaals" (brokers) were worried as now the money is directly going into the accounts of farmers.

"People who are indulging in brokerage ('dalaali') by deceiving the farmers are worried over the fact that the money is directly going to their accounts. Today, farmers are getting their receipt on smartphones," he said, adding that the system of brokerage has ceased to exist.

In an attack on the SP whose legislators staged a walkout along with other Opposition parties, Adityanath said, "They do not have the courage to accept the truth and hence they fled.

It is surprising that the SP is talking about farmers, youth and women. The anti-land mafia task force has freed 67,000 hectares. Most of the land was grabbed by them (SP) while in power from farmers."

The CM said tthe land freed from mafias is being used in the defence corridor, for the welfare of farmers and cow sheds.

Adityanath claimed that the truth is that the Opposition does not have anything to do with farmers.

"Every work is seen by them through the lens of politics and being used for vested political interests, he said.

Later addressing mediapersons outside the Assembly, Chaudhary said "only a broker will recognise another broker".

"They have forgotten parliamentary language and etiquette. They are themselves brokers of Adani and Ambani. The prime minister and the chief minister are brokers of Adani and Ambani. The Opposition is in support of farmers," Chaudhary added.

Chaudhary said farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the laws for close to three months now and over 200 of them have died during the course of the agitation.

"Of them, two were from UP. No Union minister, chief minister or any BJP leader has gone there to pay their tributes. This is the most important issue before the country but the government is ignoring it.

The government does not want to have a discussion on it and the chief minister got up to make a speech," he said.

Congress MLAs Akhtar Masood and Naresh Saini said the government that talks of doubling the income of farmers has not increased even a single rupee for sugarcane farmers.

"Our demand was that the proceedings of the House be adjourned and discussions be held on this but this government is insensitive. Hence, the Congress staged a walkout from the House," they said.

The proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Budget session on Friday got off to a stormy start over the farmers' issue with Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary demanding immediate discussion on the topic, leading to the adjournment of the house for an hour in two phases.

