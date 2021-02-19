STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Psychology student opens fire at college friends in Jhansi, one succumbs

As per the police sources, while Manthan belonged to Niwari district of MP, Hukmendra and Kritika belonged to Jhansi.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a horrific incident, a postgraduate student, 24, shot dead a classmate and critically injured another on Friday. All three were first-year Psychology PG students at Bundelkhand Degree College.
The incident took place on the college premises during the day while the classes were going on. As per the local sources, the accused Manthan Singh Senger, who was carrying a pistol entered the class and shot at his friend Hukmendra Singh Gurjar, 22, from behind on his head while he was studying. After shooting Gurjar, the accused in a dramatic way wrote on the blackboard ‘Manthan Finished’.

Later, on he went to Godu Compound locality falling under the Sipree Bazar area where he shot Kritika Trivedi, 22, who was sitting in front of her house along with her grandmother. On hearing the gunshot, Kritika’s relatives and neighbours rushed out of the houses and overpowered the accused. They
tied him up at an electric pole before informing the police.

Later, as the police arrived, they arrested Manthan while both the victims were rushed to Jhansi Medical College where Kritika succumbed. Hukumendra, who is battling for life, was taken to Delhi for further treatment.

As per the police sources, while Manthan belonged to Niwari district of MP, Hukmendra and Kritika belonged to Jhansi. All three were close acquaintances and knew each other since 2016. Hukumendra’s uncle Sanjay Singh, who is a clerk in the same college, claimed that both the boys were good friends. 

SSP Jhansi Dinesh Kumar P also confirmed a close friendship between the accused and the victims and said that he had developed some misunderstanding with the two. Hhe had a suspicion that Hukmendra was spreading some rumours about him.

The accused had allegedly come prepared to shoot both of them and acted accordingly, claimed the SSP. “We have booked the accused under murder charges including attempt to murder. We have recovered the murder weapon which is 0.32 bore country made gun and the probe into the matter is on,”  said the cop.
 

