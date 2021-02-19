Quad members call for free, open Indo-Pacific region

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the third ministerial meeting of the Quad grouping where the leaders discussed several regional and global issues.“Their productive exchange of views on regional issues included a reiteration of common vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, with clear support for ASEAN cohesion and centrality.

It was noted that the Indo-Pacific concept had gathered growing international support, including in Europe,” the MEA said in a statement.Discussions were also held on the Covid pandemic where India’s efforts to provide vaccines to 74 countries was recognised.