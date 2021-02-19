Shah promises ministry for fishermen

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Continuing his attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a number of issues including not allowing Hindu religious festivals to political violence claiming lives BJP workers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday made a slew of promises aimed at wooing the voters. These included facilities for fisherman and government jobs for women.

Addressing a rally at Namkhana in South 24 Parganas, Shah said if the BJP comes to power, a ministry will be set up for fishermen and 33 per cent of government jobs will be reserved for women. “Fishermen have to bribe Trinamool Congress’s musclemen to venture into the sea.

After overthrowing the TMC government, their plight will not exist. We will set up a dedicated ministry for the betterment of fishermen. Namkhana will become a district and the area will be converted into an integrated fishery zone,’’ Shah said.

He also announced a beneficiary scheme, which will be implemented if BJP rules the state. “Like the scheme for farmers, fishermen will get an assistance of `6,000 every year and the sum will be credited to their bank accounts,” he said.

The delta region of the district has a sizable number of people who depend on fishing for a livelihood. To win their support, Shah had lunch at the house of a fisherman. Eyeing consolidation of Hindu votes, Shah accused Mamata of not allowing festivals like Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja. “Shouldn’t Durga Puja take place in West Bengal? Court’s permission is needed for that.

Shouldn’t Saraswati Puja take place here? She (Mamata) has stopped it. Didi, Bengal knows you stopped Saraswati pujan in schools.” Shah flagged off the fifth and final Parivartan Yatra from Namkhana. In the morning, he visited Bharat Sevashram Sangha in Kolkata and went to Kapil Muni Ashram in Gangasagar.