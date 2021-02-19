Two nurses booked for culpable homicide for Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 babies
Ten babies died last month after the fire broke out at a special newborn care unit of the four-storey district hospital in Bhandara town.
MUMBAI: A case of culpable homicide has been registered against two nurses for their alleged negligence in connection with the fire at a newborn care unit in Vidarbha’s Bhandara district, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.
Deshmukh said the matter is being “thoroughly” probed by DSP-level officers.
“A case of culpable homicide has been registered against two nurses who were found negligent in an investigation carried out in the case of a tragic fire accident that took place in the natal care unit at Bhandara. The matter is being thoroughly investigated by DSP-level officers,” Deshmukh tweeted.
Ten babies died last month after the fire broke out at a special newborn care unit of the four-storey district hospital in Bhandara town, about 900 kms from Mumbai.