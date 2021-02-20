STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Accepting casualties in Galwan Valley clash, China blames India for face-off in June 2020

The face-off between Indian and PLA troops came after Indian soldiers were prevented from reaching their patrolling points.

Published: 20th February 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Galwan Valley clashes

The admission of the casualties by the PLA coincides with the ongoing disengagement of troops by both sides at the North and South banks of the Pangong Lake, the most contentious part of the standoff

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eight months after the violent face-off with Indian troops in Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control, China for the first time accepted suffering four casualties.

They continue to hold India responsible for the confrontation though. Beijing honoured five PLA soldiers — four dead and one injured — for bravery in ‘battle’ with Indian troops.

The People’s Daily released the names of the four killed — Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran.

This admission comes days after Russian news agency TASS said at least 45 Chinese soldiers had died in the June 15 clash. India had announced immediately that it had lost 20 of its soldiers, including Colonel G Santosh Babu.

ALSO READ | After months of denial, China accepts its four soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley clash; releases video

“The report has been revealed to give the truth to the public because the truth is long awaited and it is necessary for the people to know the true story,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Hua said India is an important neighbour and restoring a healthy and stable relationship is in the interest of the two countries.

“I hope the Indian side will work with us towards achieving this shared goal.”

The face-off between Indian and PLA troops came after Indian soldiers were prevented from reaching their patrolling points.

Though there was no firing reported in accordance with the agreement signed by the two sides, Chinese troops used rods studded with nails and barbed wire to attack Indian soldiers.

Also, the admission of casualties came on a day when the disengagement process on the banks of Pangong Lake was completed, with the Chinese defence and foreign ministries continuing to blame India.

“China has exercised great restraint, reflecting China’s tolerance and commitment as a responsible power. However, the Indian side has repeatedly exaggerated and hyped the casualties, distorting the truth and misleading international public opinion,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said Indian troops had been crossing LAC since June.

“They even attacked Chinese officers and soldiers who went there for negotiation, thus intentionally triggering physical conflict at Galwan Valley and causing casualties on both sides.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Galwan Valley clash Galwan Valley India China Standoff China
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp