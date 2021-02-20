STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: BJP challenges Mamata to announce she will contest only from Nandigram, TMC hits back

BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet asked Banerjee to announce whether she will be fighting only from Nandigram.

Published: 20th February 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

mamata banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP Saturday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to announce that she will contest the coming state election only from Nandigram if she is confident of her victory, prompting TMC to hit back and ask the saffron party to first name its chief ministerial candidate.

BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet asked Banerjee to announce whether she will be fighting only from Nandigram.

The Trinamool Congress was quick to hit back saying it wondered why BJP is scared of declaring its Nandigram candidate or its chief ministerial face.

BJP has not announced its candidate for the seat and has said it will choose its chief minister only after coming to power in the state.

Banerjee had announced at a TMC rally at Nandigram in January that she will contest from the seat.

Nandigram had witnessed anti-farmland acquisition movement in 2007 in the aftermath of the then Left Front government's plan to acquire land for a special economic zone.

TMC rode the crest of the movement and came to power in the state in 2011 ending the 34-year rule of the LF.

In 2016 the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district was won by the then TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched over to BJP and has publicly vowed to defeat Banerjee by 50,000 votes.

Vijayvargiya in his tweet said "Mamata Banerjee has announced to contest assembly elections from Nandigram.

But, she did not say that she will contest from here only! If she is confident of her victory, make this announcement too! Otherwise, it will be understood that you do not trust Nandigram!".

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said if TMC did not announce it now, it will be understood that that Banerjee will fight the election from more seats.

"If Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sure of her victory in Nandigram she should announce that she will contest only from the seat.

This way she cannot deny her statement on the issue ater.

Or else it is not unknown what they (TMC) will do next," he posted on the micro blogging site.

The TMC shot back saying "Why is BJP scared of declaring its Nandigram candidate? Or even its CM face? Mamata Di (eder sister as she is called by TMC workers and leaders) is TMC's face for all the 294 seats.

"BJP should first announce whom they will field against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

We are all set to win big," it said in a statement.

After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP has emerged as TMC's main rival.

It had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections in West Bengal.

The saffron party leaders are upbeat that the party will be able to end Banerjee's 10-year rule in the state polls.

Election to the 294-member state Assembly is due in April-May next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal elections Bengal elections 2021 Mamata Banerjee Nandigram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp