STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP raising funds for Ram temple by capitalising on Covid pandemic: Akhilesh

SP president had taunted the BJP in Parliament recently by calling the party ‘Chandajivi’ (living on donations).

Published: 20th February 2021 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Firing a fresh salvo at the ruling BJP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused it of capitalising on pandemic to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The BJP government itself has been saying that it creates opportunities out of the calamity. And thus, it is collecting chanda (contributions) in this time of calamity (Covid-19 pandemic),” he said at a press conference.

Notably, SP president had taunted the BJP in Parliament recently by calling the party ‘Chandajivi’ (living on donations). Akhilesh reiterated on Saturday that in ancient Indian culture, there was no such thing as Chanda. “We have the culture of Dakshina (offering). We are ready to give Dakshina, if the BJP accepts it,” he said.

Claiming that the days of BJP government in the state were numbered, the SP chief continued to attack CM Yogi Adityanath by accusing him of lying even on the floor of Assembly. “The way CM is lying in the assembly… Those who lie in the legislature, who would punish them? People will punish them,” Akhilesh said while referring to the payment of minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their crops.

“CM lied in the assembly that MSP was given to farmers. Everyone knows that farmers did not get MSP for maize, or even rice. He (CM Yogi) charged the SP government with selling off the sugar mills, if he is really a Yogi then he should tell which sugar mill was sold out during the SP regime,” said Akhilesh.

He accused the Yogi government of doing no work during the last four year which they could show to the people before going into the 2022 polls. “This government continues to hijack SP government's work to show it as its own,” he maintained. “This is because the CM is not from UP. He came from another state.

Had he belonged to UP he would have worked for the state,” said the SP chief.

“The way people are joining Samajwadi Party in droves; the BJP will be swept out and the people will ‘deploy’ SP in the 2022 UP Assembly polls to rescue the state,” claimed the SP chief.

Launching an attack on Centre on increasing fuel price, Akhilesh said: “To hide its failure on the economic front, the BJP government hikes petrol and diesel prices and puts the burden on farmers and the youth. And it is sad and shameful that now the government is saying the price hike was for nation-building.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel price hike Ram temple donation Akhilesh Yadav Covid pandemic BJP Samajwadi Party
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp