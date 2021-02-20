Disha Ravi case: What exactly is the evidence, asks Judge as police cry Khalistan link

By Online Desk

During the hearing of a bail plea filed by climate activist Disha Ravi in the "toolkit" case, the Court asked what exactly is the evidence against this lady connecting her with the violence?

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on the night of February 13 in Bengaluru for allegedly making edits to a Google document that was shared as a “toolkit” related to the ongoing farmers' protests.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju read out a reply by the Delhi Police and said pro-Khalistani outfit Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) mobilised support for its cause and “Disha Ravi is closely connected” with the organisation.

"This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here," the police said before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

READ| Supreme Court urged to revisit sedition law validity over arrest of Disha Ravi

It alleged that Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, emails and other evidence and was aware of legal actions she could face.

Why did Disha Ravi cover her tracks and delete evidence if she did not commit wrong, the police asked, alleging that his shows her guilty mind and sinister design.

Ravi "was part of the Indian chapter of the global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the garb of farmers' protest," it alleged, adding she was in touch and preparing and sharing toolkit with those advocating Khalistan "It shows there was a sinister design behind this toolkit," the police told the court.

A trial court had on Friday sent Ravi to judicial custody for three days after her five-day police custody expired.

(This is a developing story)